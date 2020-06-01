### protests over the death of george floyd have spread to citieis around the globe.

In london, thousands marched from trafalgar square... chanting "black lives matter."

The protest sunday defied the u-k's coronavirus lockdown.

In berlin, demonstrators gathered at the u-s embassy... waving banners calling for justice for floyd.

Elsewhere in berlin, protesters chanted, "i can't breathe."

### thousands of new zealanders marched across the country monday to support protests across the u-s several thousand people gathered in auckland, and hundreds more in cities throughout that country... in one town, protesters broke into a haka, a maori war dance, to show support for protests across the u-s as they enter their seventh day.

###