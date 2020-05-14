Suspect Arrested for Firing at Police in Weekend Incident:

That story.

On saturday just before 6 pm, evansville police were dispatched to the woodland park apartments in response to a person waving a gun.

He has a pistol in his back pocket and he is driving a blush grey saturn, he's out here waving a gun and stuff now.

Officers arrived on scene the first officer on scene saw the guy matching the description of what was given out.

He approached the male at that point the male had his hand in his pants as if he potentially had a weapon, so the officer stopped and told him he needed to stop and talk to him.

The man was later identified as 28 year old andrew barnett who attempted to run from police.

Two other officers showed up on scene and gave chase, one of the officers deployed his taser which stopped the suspect initially but then he turned around and actually produced a weapon out of his pants pocket and fired a round at police.

Once the suspect fired a round at police, he dropped his gun and he was placed into custody at that point.

Once arrested barnett was charged with attempted murder and resisting arrest.

Those were the only charges i saw, now they might add some charges later,but those are the ones that i noticed.

He actually had a warrant for his arrest for violating his parole as well, and he had just been released not too long ago from prison as well.

It was brought to our attention from an independent witness who saw him outside waving the gun around that sort of thing so we were doing our job to talk to him to find out what was going on.

If he wouldn't have ran or had the weapon or anything like that, he still would have went to jail because of the warrant he had.

Reporting in evansville andrew garcia 44 news.