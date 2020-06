Another protest planned for tonight in Boston Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:45s - Published 6 hours ago Black Lives Matter have organized a march followed by a die-in in Boston. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SERA: DOWNTOWN CROSSING ONE OFTHE AREAS HIT SUNDAY NIGHT.MORE AND MORE STORES AREBOARDING UP THEIR WINDOWSBECAUSE OF THE DAMAGE DONE.-MOTHFROM ANY MORE THAT MIGHT BREAKOUT.BLACK LIVES MATTER ORGANIZING ARALLY IN FRANKLIN PARK.ORGANIZERS SAY A MARCH ANDDIE-IN ARE PLANNED AFTER THERALLMILITARY POLICE WITH THENATIONAL GUARD WERE SEEN ROAMINGDOWNTOWN.THE INCREASED PRESENCE FOLLOWSSUNDAY’S PEACEFUL MARCH ANDPROTEST FROM NUBIAN SQUARE TOTHE STATEHOUSE.THOUSANDS MARCHED THROUGH THESTREET CALLING FOR JUSTICE.IT WASN’T UNTIL HOURS AFTER THATTHAT VIOLENCE AND LOOTING BROKEOUT.MAYOR WAHL SAYS THAT WAS NOTWHAT THE CITY NEEDED.MAYOR WALSH: SOME OF THOSESTORES HAVE BEEN HURT BADLY BYTHE PANDEMIC AND WERE ON THEVERGE OF COMING BACK.THEY ARE FIGHTING TO SURVIVE ANDTHEIR WORKERS ARE FIGHTING TOSUPPORT THEIR FAMILIES.SERA: BUSINESSES SPENT MUCH OFYESTERDAY CLEANING UP ANDBOARDING WINDOWS BECAUSE OF THEDAMAGE AND THE PREPARATION OFFOR POTENTIAL RIOTING.TODAY POSSIBLE WILL NOT ONLY BEIN THE NAME OF GEORGE FLOYD BUTOTHER VICTIMS OF POLICEIN





You Might Like

Tweets about this Kissy RT @jtbrg: we need to relieve jail supporters that stayed overnight. we have hundreds of people locked up at 1 police plaza, 77th precinct… 19 minutes ago #FreeThemAll #CancelRent we need to relieve jail supporters that stayed overnight. we have hundreds of people locked up at 1 police plaza, 7… https://t.co/8naS56SbPm 1 hour ago MA TV News Another protest planned for tonight in Boston - WCVB Boston https://t.co/2Ham6ImoNy 4 hours ago kawy 📚 #BlackLivesMatter @annehelen More from last night's protest in Midland; there's another protest planned tonight… https://t.co/vuW34hEeun 12 hours ago