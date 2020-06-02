LAPD Officers Take A Knee With Protesters

Los Angeles police officers came out of LAPD headquarters Tuesday and knelt alongside protesters in an act of solidarity.



Tweets about this まんぷく RT @ABCWorldNews: Powerful moment in Los Angeles as several LAPD officers step forward to take a knee during protest outside police headqua… 3 minutes ago Scott Sevin RT @abc7carlos: LAPD officers take a knee outside police headquarters to show respect for protestors. One of the officers said “We hear yo… 6 minutes ago CHURCH RT @ABC: Powerful moment in Los Angeles as several LAPD officers step forward to take a knee during protest outside police headquarters. ht… 7 minutes ago Angilee Shah RT @SaulKQED: Amazing scene now in downtown Los Angeles as a line of LAPD officers take a knee at the request of protestors. #KQED #KCRW #p… 15 minutes ago Amanda😤 RT @AF3IRMLA: #LAPD officers and other cops “taking a knee” is purely performative and propaganda. They’re take a knee one minute and beat… 20 minutes ago seve мозги RT @thehill: WATCH: LAPD officers take a knee in solidarity with protesters https://t.co/hQWDTINW5z https://t.co/8AQ93v5v0y 26 minutes ago