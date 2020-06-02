Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LAPD Officers Take A Knee With Protesters

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:44s - Published
LAPD Officers Take A Knee With Protesters

LAPD Officers Take A Knee With Protesters

Los Angeles police officers came out of LAPD headquarters Tuesday and knelt alongside protesters in an act of solidarity.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OdnZVK4yIVAlwHr

まんぷく RT @ABCWorldNews: Powerful moment in Los Angeles as several LAPD officers step forward to take a knee during protest outside police headqua… 3 minutes ago

scott_sevin

Scott Sevin RT @abc7carlos: LAPD officers take a knee outside police headquarters to show respect for protestors. One of the officers said “We hear yo… 6 minutes ago

TooMuchCHURCH

CHURCH RT @ABC: Powerful moment in Los Angeles as several LAPD officers step forward to take a knee during protest outside police headquarters. ht… 7 minutes ago

angshah

Angilee Shah RT @SaulKQED: Amazing scene now in downtown Los Angeles as a line of LAPD officers take a knee at the request of protestors. #KQED #KCRW #p… 15 minutes ago

umiumiinu

Amanda😤 RT @AF3IRMLA: #LAPD officers and other cops “taking a knee” is purely performative and propaganda. They’re take a knee one minute and beat… 20 minutes ago

aynanene

seve мозги RT @thehill: WATCH: LAPD officers take a knee in solidarity with protesters https://t.co/hQWDTINW5z https://t.co/8AQ93v5v0y 26 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters And Police Hug In Fort Worth [Video]

Protesters And Police Hug In Fort Worth

Officers on bicycles approached the protesters, got off their bikes and took a knee.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:30Published
LAPD Officers Foot Chase After Looting In Hollywood [Video]

LAPD Officers Foot Chase After Looting In Hollywood

At the scene of active looting at a Pavilions grocery store on Vine Street, LAPD arrived and chased an individual on foot before making an arrest.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:01Published