Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan £7k a day security

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s £7k a day security Harry and Meghan are being protected by a security company which charges up to £7,000 per day.

The pair - who quit as senior members of the British Royal Family earlier this year and moved to Los Angeles - have reportedly hired Gavin de Becker & Associates, which claims to protect "over 90 of the world's most prominent families and at-risk individuals".

A source told The Times newspaper: Harry and Meghan are currently living in actor-and-director Tyler Perry's $18 million Tuscan-style villa in a gated community in Beverly Hills and they have recently had 10-foot security screens erected around the mansion.