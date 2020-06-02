Navy v Notre Dame moved to Annapolis

Global  

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:02s - Published
The Navy vs.

Notre Dame football game will be played in Annapolis for the first time in the rivalry's 94-year history.

