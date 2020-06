Multiple ordenacnes on the table to ban backpacks at protests Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:33s - Published 7 hours ago Multiple ordenacnes on the table to ban backpacks at protests The City of Las Vegas has passed an ordinance that bans backpacks at public protests. Clark County Commission postponed a vote on a similar measure today, and later the City of North Las Vegas will discuss its own. Visit KTNV.com for the latest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ACTION NEWS LIVE AT MIDDAY.I'M KALYNA ASTRINOS.RIGHT NOW - MULTIPLE EMERGENCYORDINANCES ARE ON THE TABLE - -THAT WOULD LIMIT WHAT YOU CANCARRY DURING A PROTEST.THIS IS IN RESPONSE TO DAYS OFVIOLENCE IN LAS VEGAS.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE AT THE CLARKCOUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER - -WHERE SOME RESTRICTIONS AREBEING CONSIDERED BY THE COUNTY.SEAN?YEAH - KALYNA THIS WILL AFFECTJUST ABOUT EVERYONE WHO WANTSTO PROTEST IN LAS VEGAS.THE ORDINANCE BANS THINGS LIKEBAGS - - THE ORDINANCE BANSTHINGS LIKE BAGS - - AND CLARKCOUNTY IS FAR FROM THE ONLYCOUNCIL CONSIDERING THIS MOVE.CLARK COUNTY - THE CITY OF LASVEGAS - AND THE CITY OF NORTHLAS VEGAS ARE ALL CONSIDERINGWHAT IS ESSENTIALLY THE SAMEORDINANCE.IT BANS ANY LARGE PURSE OROTHER BAGS - LUGGAGE -STROLLERS - CARTS AND SMALLVEHICLES LIKE BIKES - - FROMBEING NEAR A PROTEST.THE ORDINANCES SAY THIS ISNECESSARY - BECAUSE VIOLENTPROTESTORS HAVE BEEN USING BAGSTO CARRY WEAPONS AND OTHERDANGEROUS ITEMS TO HELP THEMLOOT AND FIGHT WITH POLICE - -DURING THE RECENT UNREST HEREIN LAS VEGAS.TO BEGIN THIS MORNING'S CITYCOUNCIL MEETING - - MAYORGOODMAN APPLAUDED PEACEFULPROTESTORS FOR SEEKING JUSTICEAS PART OF THE BLACK LIVESMATTER MOVEMENT - - AND CALLEDON THEM TO HELP POLICE ENDVIOLENCE.SHE SAYS IT'S IMPORTANT FOR THEMESSAGE - - IN THE WAKE OF THEDEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD - - ANDTHE SHOOTING OF LAS VEGASPOLICE OFFICER SHAY MIKOLANISON MONDAY."FOR GEORGE FLOYD, AND THISPRECIOUS YOUNG MAN OF OURS,MAKE SURE YOU STAND AND GET RIDOF THE LOOTERS.THOSE WHO WORK AGAINST THEBEAUTY OF LIFE HERE."LAWS WERE ALREADY IN PLACEBANNING A LAUNDRY LIST OF ITEMSDURING PROTESTS - - LIKEWEAPONS - STINK BOMBS - WOODPLANKS - METAL PIPES ANDMANY MORE.COUNCIL MEMBERS SAY BANS ONBAGS DURING PROTESTS ARE MUCHTHE SAME AS RULES PUT IN PLACEDURING LARGE GATHERINGS LIKENEW YEAR'S EVE.(STATUS OF ORDINANCES IN CITYAND CLARK COUNTY) NORTH LASVEGAS WILL CONSIDER THEIRORDINANCE THIS AFTERNOON.A LOT OF PEOPLE DURING PUBLICCOMMENT HERE AT THE GOVERNMENTCENTER HATED THESE ORDINANCES- CALLING THEM TOO RESTRICTIVE.COMING UP AT 3 - - I'LL TELLYOU WHY THEY'RE ANGRY.FOR NOW - - SEAN DELANCEY - -13 ACTION NEWS.TODAY---WE'RE HOPING TO GET AN







