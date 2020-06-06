Global  

Young Rapper Asks: Can We Live?
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:06s
Rapper Ray Emmanuel has hundreds of thousands of followers and counting.

Despite being only 15 years old, he understands the responsibility that’s comes with having notoriety.

His latest piece was written after viewing the death of George Floyd.

Not one to shy away from important issues, Ray has covered the deaths of African Americans by police before.

And at 14 he was invited by the family Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to perform at a service in his honor.

He wishes for his art to speak to those of other races who've embraced hip-hop and black culture.

Ray hopes maybe, just maybe, this time will be different, and change will come.

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

