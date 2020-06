Matt Hancock announces care home task force

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a plan to support care homes through the coronavirus pandemic, including a task force chaired by David Pearson.

The task force will help implement a focus on infection control, provide a clinical lead for each home as well as supporting care homes with extra payments to provide staff cover.

Report by Etemadil.

