CM Hemant Soren pays tribute to Birsa Munda on his death anniversary
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his death anniversary.
Birsa Munda is revered as a fearless leader who spearheaded revolt against British in tribal belt.
