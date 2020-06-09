Global  

Kashmiri Pandits demand insurance cover for village heads after sarpanch killed by terrorists

Kashmiri Pandits demand insurance cover for village heads after sarpanch killed by terrorists

Kashmiri Pandits demand insurance cover for village heads after sarpanch killed by terrorists

In a shocking incident, terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch, Ajay Pandita, in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on June 08.

District spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Peelu Moti Pandita, condemned the killing of Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch and demanded Rs 25 lakh insurance cover for the gram panchayat members.

"We met Home Minister last year and they promised us for our safety and insurance cover.

But on ground level we are not seeing any results.

We demand Rs 25 lakh insurance cover for the gram panchayat members," Moti Pandita said to ANI.

Meanwhile, locals paid homage to Ajay Pandita in Jammu on June 09.

