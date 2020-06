Gospel singer Nakitta Foxx and Houston Ensemble offer an incredible rendition of 'We Offer Praise' in honor of George Floyd.



Related videos from verified sources Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Others Attend George Floyd's Funeral



Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Others Attend George Floyd's Funeral The Fountain of Praise church in Houston released a partial list of attendees for George Floyd's funeral on Tuesday. ABC13.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23 Published 1 hour ago George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Nakitta Fox



The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. Nakitta Fox sings “We Offer Praise (8:54). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 08:54 Published 4 hours ago George Floyd Funeral: Musical Introduction



The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. The service opened with a musical performance (29:03). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 29:03 Published 7 hours ago