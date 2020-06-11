'73 years 73 properties': JDU's scathing wish to Lalu Yadav's on his birthday

Former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav turned 73 on June 11.

JD(U) attacked the jailed RJD chief on his birthday by putting up scathing posters.

JD(U) alleged Lalu Yadav of corruption and misappropriation of property.

JD(U)'s poster enlisted 73 properties acquired by Lalu Yadav and family using political influence.

The poster further read, 'The list of properties acquired by political muscle power is still being compiled'.

Posters were also put up by RJD leaders wishing Lalu Yadav on his birthday.

Poster war between JD(U) and RJD has been going on since last year in view of assembly elections in Bihar which are expected to be held later this year.