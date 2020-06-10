Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elementary school takes plays virtual
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Elementary school takes plays virtual

Elementary school takes plays virtual

Explaining the COVID-19 pandemic to children is something parents worry about.

Today we take a look at one elementary school class that has managed to stay connected throughout the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

KCPS hosts virtual summer school [Video]

KCPS hosts virtual summer school

KCPS is holding summer classes virtually.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:37Published
Consideran horario escalonado para escuelas en el Condado de Tehama [Video]

Consideran horario escalonado para escuelas en el Condado de Tehama

Lassen View Elementary School District está considerando un horario de escalonado de dos días y los viernes de enseñanza virtual para sus estudiantes durante el próximo semestre.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Madison Creek students pull off end of year school play on Zoom [Video]

Madison Creek students pull off end of year school play on Zoom

As a third-grade elementary school teacher, Reed Clapp never imagined he would be finishing the school year sitting inside the living room of his home. But the COVID-19 outbreak had other plans for..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:11Published