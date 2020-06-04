Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sony unveils Playstation 5, teases new games
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Sony unveils Playstation 5, teases new games

Sony unveils Playstation 5, teases new games

Sony unveiled its new Playstation 5 games console on Friday, and teased more than two dozen new games.

But it's keeping fans guessing about the price of its new machine.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

It's a big moment for gamers.

Sony unveiled its next-generation Playstation 5 console on Friday (June 12).

Its online launch had been put back amid the protests over racial inequality in the United States.

The console and controllers get a curvy new look.

It will go on sale at the end of the year.

And to build up the hype Sony is calling on new versions of fan favourites, including Spider-man... and the racing series Gran Turismo.

They're part of more than two dozen games unveiled Friday.

Sony promises the PS5 will sport advanced graphics, and shorter load times.

The Japanese firm hopes that will give it the edge in a market now featuring new rivals like Amazon and Google.

Analysts say its decades of gaming experience will prove tricky to replicate, even for such well-financed competitors though.

But there is still no word on the PS5's price.

That could make or break the console, especially at a time when many consumers are feeling the pinch.

Sony said it would offer two versions of the device, with and without a Blu-Ray drive.

That may be a sign it's looking to serve up a cheaper option.

The PS5 will soon face off with Microsoft's next generation of Xbox.

It’s due to launch in time for the holiday season.



Related news from verified sources

Sony Playstation 5 (PS5) design and games revealed - two editions confirmed

Sony Playstation 5 (PS5) design and games revealed - two editions confirmed After years of speculation and rumours, Sony have finally revealed the design for the upcoming...
Tamworth Herald - Published

The best deals on PlayStation 4 consoles, controllers, and games right now — including $20 off 'Marvel's Spider-Man'

The best deals on PlayStation 4 consoles, controllers, and games right now — including $20 off 'Marvel's Spider-Man'   · Sony's PlayStation 4 has dominated the video game industry since it launched in November...
Business Insider - Published

Playstation 5: All the games announced at Sony’s big event

Sony today revealed its new console, the PlayStation 5, after months of relative silence. In addition...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •The VergeBBC News




Tweets about this

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Sony unveils Playstation 5, teases new games https://t.co/HS3kAKK8ST https://t.co/3eGWogH2se 4 minutes ago

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Sony unveils Playstation 5, teases new games... 6 minutes ago

asatarogonzare1

ゼロムスのヌシ Sony unveils Playstation 5 and teases new games https://t.co/tbRbFnGs32 @YouTubeより 5 hours ago

sharjah24

الشارقة24 #Sony unveils #Playstation5 and teases new games https://t.co/PaZUM2Lez7 #Sharjah24 https://t.co/5ac34nbQ9a 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sony unveils a 'Digital Edition' of the PS5 [Video]

Sony unveils a 'Digital Edition' of the PS5

The company recently hosted their Playstation Future Of Gaming event on YouTube

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published
Sony PlayStation 5 - Future of Gaming Trailer [Video]

Sony PlayStation 5 - Future of Gaming Trailer

Check out the "Future of Gaming" trailer for the Sony PlayStation 5! It will be available in both a Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive version and a Digital Edition later this year. PS5 Release Date:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:21Published
Sony reveals PlayStation 5 console due for launch later this year [Video]

Sony reveals PlayStation 5 console due for launch later this year

Sony has unveiled its forthcoming PlayStation 5 and a raft of titles set to land on the next-generation console. The Japanese tech giant finally revealed the machine’s physical design for the first..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published