Trump Defends Racist Looting Threat
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Trump Defends Racist Looting Threat

Trump Defends Racist Looting Threat

On Fox News, President Donald Trump defending tweeting “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Seth Meyers Says Our 'Worst-Case Scenario' With Trump is Here: 'This Is a Horrifying Moment' (Video)

Seth Meyers Says Our 'Worst-Case Scenario' With Trump is Here: 'This Is a Horrifying Moment' (Video) It would have seemed impossible a few weeks ago for any breaking news topic to supersede the global...
Trump says national guard ‘cut through’ protests ‘like butter’ [Video]

Trump says national guard ‘cut through’ protests ‘like butter’

Protesters defied curfews and threats of military force on Wednesday in nationwide protests across police brutality, while President Donald Trump touted the use of the National Guard to tamp down..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published
Trump Says Tweet On Shooting Looters Was "Fact", Not A Call For Violence [Video]

Trump Says Tweet On Shooting Looters Was "Fact", Not A Call For Violence

Trump has attempted to clarify his early Friday morning tweet that has shaken up many Americans. "When the looting starts, the shooting starts," he wrote in a tweet regarding protests. Protests have..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published