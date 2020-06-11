|
Derek Chauvin Could Receive Over $1M In Pension Benefits Even If Convicted In George Floyd's Death
|
Derek Chauvin Could Receive Over $1M In Pension Benefits Even If Convicted In George Floyd's Death
The former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd could still receive pension benefits starting in just a few years, even if he's convicted.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
|
