Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Derek Chauvin Could Receive Over $1M In Pension Benefits Even If Convicted In George Floyd's Death
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Derek Chauvin Could Receive Over $1M In Pension Benefits Even If Convicted In George Floyd's Death

Derek Chauvin Could Receive Over $1M In Pension Benefits Even If Convicted In George Floyd's Death

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd could still receive pension benefits starting in just a few years, even if he's convicted.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd death: Derek Chauvin could receive US$1.5 million pension despite charges

George Floyd death: Derek Chauvin could receive US$1.5 million pension despite charges The former cop filmed kneeling on George Floyd's neck until he died could be eligible for up to...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Officer charged with killing George Floyd still eligible for pension worth more than $1M

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could receive more than US$1 million in pension...
CTV News - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Use of force policies for neck restraints, chokeholds vary across city and county lines [Video]

Use of force policies for neck restraints, chokeholds vary across city and county lines

As protests continue in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, the I-Team reviewed neck restraint policies for law..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:39Published
Minneapolis Police Officers Pen Open Letter Condemning Derek Chauvin, Embracing Reform [Video]

Minneapolis Police Officers Pen Open Letter Condemning Derek Chauvin, Embracing Reform

More than a dozen veteran Minneapolis Police Officers are breaking their silence on the death of George Floyd, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:37). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 11, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:37Published
Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin's Florida voting record in question [Video]

Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin's Florida voting record in question

Questions are being raised this week about how Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who is charged with killing George Floyd, was allowed to vote in Florida.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:51Published