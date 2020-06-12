Global  

Community leaders react to Walsh declaring racism a public health crisis
Community leaders react to Walsh declaring racism a public health crisis

Community leaders react to Walsh declaring racism a public health crisis

The community leaders we spoke with describe the Mayor Walsh's announcement as a "good, first step" with an emphasis on "first."

