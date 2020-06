Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam

Two terrorists were killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

Bodies of terrorists recovered from encounter spot in Nipora area of Kulgam.

Operation was launched during midnight by Army, CRPF and local police.

Slain terrorists were associated with Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

Two pistols with ammunition and three grenades have been seized.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said that as many as 88 terrorists have been killed this year in around 36 operations.