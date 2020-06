BJP workers served food to 1 crore people in Delhi: Smriti Irani

Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani, on June 13 attended 'Delhi Jansamvad Rally' via video conference.

"BJP workers under leadership of party president JP Nadda, have served food to over 1 crore people in Delhi, under 'Feed The Needy' program.

Also, 10 lakh masks have been distributed to poor in Delhi by our workers," she said while addressing a rally.