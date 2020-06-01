Global  

UK will review two-meter distancing - Sunak
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Britain is urgently reviewing its social distancing rules and might be able to relax quarantine for travellers to help its economy recover from a coronavirus crisis collapse, the country's finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday (June 14).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, which says it has always followed scientific advice in its handling of the pandemic, faces the difficult balancing act of reviving the economy without allowing a second wave of coronavirus cases.

Britain has the third highest number of coronavirus deaths after the United States and Brazil, something critics of the government say reflects its response to the crisis.

"The prime minister has put in place a comprehensive review of the two-metre rule," Sunak said in an interview on BBC's Andrew Marr show.

Reducing the distance people must keep apart from each other would mean three quarters of pubs could reopen, rather than about one third with a two-meter rule.





