Atlanta Police Offer $10,000 Reward To Track Down White Woman Arsonist

Atlanta police have offered a $10,000 reward to help them find the person or persons who burned down a Wendy's restaurant.

The restaurant was the site where a black man was fatally shot by a police officer as he tried to evade arrest.

27-year-old Rayshard Brooks's death on Friday came against a backdrop of worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Reuters reports law enforcement published photos of what appeared to be a young, masked white woman wearing a black baseball cap.

A video clip filmed by a protester appeared to show a woman encouraging the flames.