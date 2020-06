World War II veteran gets birthday surprise

A VETERAN GOT AN UNEXPECTEDSUPRISE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY!

ONSATURDAY━ FAMILY ANDCOMMUNITY MEMBERS IN MONKTON,MARYLAND CELEBRATED ''ORVILLEHUGHES'' BIRTHDAY ALONG WITHSERVICE MEMBERS FROM THEMARYLAND NATIONAL GUARD ARMYBAND WHO CAME OUT TO PERFORMFOR HIM.

HUGHES TURNS 99 YEAOLD TOMORROW.

THE CELEBRATIONSTARTED AT NOON.

FRIENDS ANDFAMILY MEMBERS STOPPED BY TOWISH HIM A HAPPY BIRTHDAY.17:07━ 17:33 ''It waswonderful to see good friendscome out on a beautiful daylike today... it was worth 27years of active duty.'' HUGHESSERVED OUR COUNTRY FORYEARS.

HE IS A KOREAN WAR ANDWORLD WAR TWO VETERAN AND HEIS ALSO A PURPLE HEARTRECIPIENT.WE ARE THE VOICE FORVETERNS....ON OUR WEBSITE━YOU CAN SEE STORIES WE'VE DONETHAT IMPACT OUR VETERANS ANDWE'RE ALWAYS LOOKING FOR STORYIDEAS.

IF YOU HAVE ONE━EMAIL US AT STORY IDEAS ATW━━━R DO