First easyJet flight since lockdown takes off from London Gatwick
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
EasyJet has relaunched flights from 22 airports across Europe for the first time since operations ceased at the end of March as a result of the pandemic.

The first flight from the UK took off from London Gatwick for Glasgow at 7am on Monday morning.

