James Bond’s daughter will get her own spy franchise According to a movie insider, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been asked to develop a story where 007's daughter Mathilde trains to become a spy.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: Phoebe has worked on the screenplay for the upcoming Bond movie 'No Time To Die', which will introduce the suave spy's daughter to audiences.

It was recently reported that Daniel Craig's legendary spy would have a child with Dr. Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) which will open "a new avenue of powerful moments" for 007 in the movie.

