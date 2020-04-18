Harbour Town Golf Links Profile
Harbour Town Golf Links, home of this week's RBC Heritage, offers a strategic minimalist design within the serene setting of Hilton Head.
Katie Johnston reports.
Nick Quade RT @Jager_Bombs9: Course - Harbour Town Golf Links
Par 71 - 7,099 Yards
Greens - Bermuda
Green size - avg 3700 sq feet(very small)
Bunkers… 13 minutes ago
Chris Durell Course - Harbour Town Golf Links
Par 71 - 7,099 Yards
Greens - Bermuda
Green size - avg 3700 sq feet(very small)
Bu… https://t.co/GP2G146T4H 2 hours ago
C.T. Pan Feel so good to be back in Hilton head island 🌴. Huge thanks to @rbc_heritage and pgatour for making it possible.… https://t.co/d9qNutKfYx 2 hours ago
coursehistory Matthew NeSmith proposed to his wife, Abigail, on the 18th green at Harbour Town Golf Links. #coursehistory 3 hours ago
World Sports Betting GOLF - RBC Heritage #PGATour
The second tournament after golf was suspended due to coronavirus takes place at the… https://t.co/dwUeFLNxtx 6 hours ago
Chris Durell RT @dfsupnorth: Ready to move on from the CS Challenge and head east for the RBC Heritage? Check out the @FanShareSports First Look - Cours… 7 hours ago
Josh Thomas Ready to move on from the CS Challenge and head east for the RBC Heritage? Check out the @FanShareSports First Look… https://t.co/iWvqKeo4AN 18 hours ago
Butlerztv.com https://t.co/Pr32DhV0p5 Tiger Woods Won't Play in 2020 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf… https://t.co/OaNOlV4VYl… https://t.co/xkOoMyq81E 19 hours ago
Things you need to know before going to the golf courseWith weather in the 60s and golf courses back open to the public, golfers are on cloud 9. But it's not completely back to normal. There are some new rules that come with hitting the links.
Golfers can now hit the links at private NYS golf coursesNew York State has updated an earlier decision that deemed all golf courses in the state non-essential businesses.