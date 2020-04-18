Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harbour Town Golf Links Profile
Video Credit: CBS Local - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Harbour Town Golf Links Profile

Harbour Town Golf Links Profile

Harbour Town Golf Links, home of this week's RBC Heritage, offers a strategic minimalist design within the serene setting of Hilton Head.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

NickQuade

Nick Quade RT @Jager_Bombs9: Course - Harbour Town Golf Links Par 71 - 7,099 Yards Greens - Bermuda Green size - avg 3700 sq feet(very small) Bunkers… 13 minutes ago

Jager_Bombs9

Chris Durell Course - Harbour Town Golf Links Par 71 - 7,099 Yards Greens - Bermuda Green size - avg 3700 sq feet(very small) Bu… https://t.co/GP2G146T4H 2 hours ago

ctpangolf

C.T. Pan Feel so good to be back in Hilton head island 🌴. Huge thanks to @rbc_heritage and pgatour for making it possible.… https://t.co/d9qNutKfYx 2 hours ago

coursehistory

coursehistory Matthew NeSmith proposed to his wife, Abigail, on the 18th green at Harbour Town Golf Links. #coursehistory 3 hours ago

WorldSportsBet

World Sports Betting GOLF - RBC Heritage #PGATour The second tournament after golf was suspended due to coronavirus takes place at the… https://t.co/dwUeFLNxtx 6 hours ago

Jager_Bombs9

Chris Durell RT @dfsupnorth: Ready to move on from the CS Challenge and head east for the RBC Heritage? Check out the @FanShareSports First Look - Cours… 7 hours ago

dfsupnorth

Josh Thomas Ready to move on from the CS Challenge and head east for the RBC Heritage? Check out the @FanShareSports First Look… https://t.co/iWvqKeo4AN 18 hours ago

ButlerztvCom

Butlerztv.com https://t.co/Pr32DhV0p5 Tiger Woods Won't Play in 2020 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf… https://t.co/OaNOlV4VYl… https://t.co/xkOoMyq81E 19 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Things you need to know before going to the golf course [Video]

Things you need to know before going to the golf course

With weather in the 60s and golf courses back open to the public, golfers are on cloud 9. But it's not completely back to normal. There are some new rules that come with hitting the links.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:03Published
Golfers can now hit the links at private NYS golf courses [Video]

Golfers can now hit the links at private NYS golf courses

New York State has updated an earlier decision that deemed all golf courses in the state non-essential businesses.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:19Published