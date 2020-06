Chuba Hubbard, Mike Gundy meet, post video promising change Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:48s - Published 32 minutes ago Chuba Hubbard, Mike Gundy meet, post video promising change 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WELCOME INTO SPORTSEVERYBODYWELCOME INTO SPORTSEVERYBODY.. CRISIS AVERTEDIN STILLWATER.. EARLIERTODAY.. MIKE GUNDY'SPOLITICAL LEANINGS.. HAD HISBEST PLAYER THREATENINGBOYCOTT.. TONIGHT.. ITAPPEARS WE HAVE ARESOLUTION..WILD STORY.. THIS PICTUREOF GUNDY, AFTER A WEEKENDFISHING TRIP.. POSTED TOSOCIAL MEDIA TODAY.. GUNDYWEARING AN "O-A-N" T-SHIRT..THAT'S THE ONE AMERICA NEWSNETWORK.. --A PRO TRUMPCABLE CHANNEL--.. BACK INAPRIL.. GUNDY SAID HE'D BEENWATCHING THE NETWORK.. ANDFOUND IT 'REFRESHING'..CHUBA HUBBARD.. NOT A FAN..THE ALL AMERICAN RUNNINGBACK.. TWEETING THIS TODAY..QUOTE.. "I WILL NOT STANDFOR THIS.. THIS ISCOMPLETELY INSENSITIVE TOEVERYTHING GOING ON INSOCIETY, AND IT'SUNACCEPTABLE.. I WILL NOT BEDOING ANYTHING WITH OKLAHOMASTATE UNTIL THINGSCHANGE".. BUT TONIGHT..GUNDY AND HUBBARD..MEETING.. AND RECORDINGTHIS VIDEO, WHICH HAS BEENVIEWED NEARLY 2 MILLIONTIMES.. HUBBARD'S MESSAGE.."CHANGE IS COMING.. IPROMISE YOU THAT"..OF COURSE, SOCIAL MEDIA..NEVER SATISFIED..