vigil for daezon morgan

A somber vigil was held tonight in lexington by family and friends of a motorcyclist who was hit and killed a week ago...police say by a driver who was under the influence.

The group gathered at the crash site on richmond road and preston avenue.

There were balloons and written prayers for daezon morgan.

It has been a long, emotional day for the family...laying morgan to rest earlier...then tonight's vigil....his widow calling it "a release."

Morgan's father told us he's mourning the loss of his son and forgives the man accused....who is white.

"hopefully he comes to god himself and stop smiling and realize life is precious.

And know that he took someone that was precious.

But i do forgive him and i do pray for his family."

This accident became a focus of racial justice protesters who claim the accused would have received harsher treatment from police if he was black....claims lexington police refuted with a history of similar cases...saying the officers and the department followed fair and standard procedures.

