Minnesota Supreme Court Judge Dismisses Efforts To Recall Gov. Tim Walz
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:26s
A Minnesota Supreme Court judge has dismissed a recall petition against Gov.

Tim Walz, specifically his response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota.

Katie Johnston reports.

