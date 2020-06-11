Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Cowherd defends MLB commissioner Rob Manfred amid labor dispute
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 08:59s - Published
Colin Cowherd defends MLB commissioner Rob Manfred amid labor dispute

Colin Cowherd defends MLB commissioner Rob Manfred amid labor dispute

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said yesterday that he now isn't sure that the MLB will resume play this season.

Hear Colin Cowherd defend Manfred and explain why he thinks we will still see baseball played this year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

AM570LASports

AM 570 LA Sports Colin Cowherd Defends MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Amid Labor Disputes https://t.co/iaZ7ixt6JB 19 minutes ago

foxsports960

Fox Sports 960 AM Colin Cowherd Defends MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Amid Labor Disputes https://t.co/gU1l4YdV55 19 minutes ago

1070TheGame

Fox Sports 1070 The Game Via @FoxSportsRadio: Colin Cowherd Defends MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Amid Labor Disputes https://t.co/Yg5gl6bWan 19 minutes ago

1230WCWA

Fox Sports 1230 Colin Cowherd Defends MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Amid Labor Disputes https://t.co/5LpTFGiSkG 20 minutes ago

thebig920

The Big 920 (WOKY) Colin Cowherd Defends MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Amid Labor Disputes https://t.co/O6AKzHvyQd - @FoxSportsRadio 24 minutes ago

1350thegambler

1350AM The Gambler .@theherd: Colin Cowherd Defends MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Amid Labor Disputes https://t.co/RzY80d0bCr 24 minutes ago

FoxSportsRadio

FOX Sports Radio 📺@ColinCowherd: "I’m going to take a very unpopular position for the next 6 or 7 minutes. I’m going to 𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗗 Rob M… https://t.co/Wo3TZSVsvk 34 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Doug Gottlieb ranks 10 individual records in sports that will likely never be broken [Video]

Doug Gottlieb ranks 10 individual records in sports that will likely never be broken

On today's Best for Last, Doug Gottlieb takes a look at some individual records in sports. Hear which 10 records Doug Gottlieb thinks are the least likely to ever be broken.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:28Published
Colin Cowherd lays out some realistic expectations for Tom Brady this season [Video]

Colin Cowherd lays out some realistic expectations for Tom Brady this season

Expectations are sky high for Tom Brady this season as he begins the next chapter of his career in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers. Hear what Colin Cowherd thinks are some realistic expectations for..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:02Published
Colin Cowherd hands out his NFL superlatives [Video]

Colin Cowherd hands out his NFL superlatives

On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd hands out his NFL superlatives. Hear which yearbook-style awards he would give current NFL players.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:46Published