Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence

TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES AND ALACK OF FUNDING.
Gwinnett Co. Police Identify Woman Killed In Shooting, Looking For SuspectsPolice are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a 35-year-old mother identified as Shamecia Byrd. Katie Johnston reports.
Randolph Police Search For Shooting SuspectPolice believe the man got away in a Honda Pilot driven by a woman. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
Suspect sought after man shot at gas stationRandolph police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot at a gas station.