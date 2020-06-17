People in Paradise react to PG&E's plea

85 times in front of a judge this morning at the butte county superior courthouse in chico... our christina vitale was there through it all -- she joins us live in paradise.

Christina this must have been an emotional morning for so many survivors?

William johnson, ceo for pg&e: there's nothing i can say there's nothing the company can say that can change any of the things that happened this was a tragedy nancy fillmore and bobby gerardi: i think its about time that they are responsible foã for taking accountability the camp fire took 85 lives.

Pg&e's ceo william johnson stood in front of butte county superior court judge michael deems and repeated johnson: guilty your honor of involuntary manslaughter for each of the 84 lives lost because of the company's criminal negligence.

Johnson: the lessons pg&e learned from the camp fire are being taken to heart and are driving comprehensive changes currently underway for pg&e johnson says they're working hand in hand with butte county to help communities recover and rebuild.

Culver: i have no ill feelings at all towards pge i think its terrible that it happened but hopefully they learned to maintain their equipmet johson says the company improved its operation and inspection protocol, hardened its energy system and is incorporaing more advanced technology so that a tragedy like the campfire does not happen again.

Me: does this plea give you closure?

Anitaãfrom paradiseãit does and im glad loren freeman- from paradise: there has to be closure to all of this so people can heal again and people can carry on their lives and go on and live a normal life or presumably normal life johnson: we cant replace what the fire destroyed but we hope by pleading guilty accepting accountability by compensating the victims and supporting the rebuild and making significant lasting changes we can honor those who were lost and help this community recover.

Tomorrow -- family members of those who died will have a chance to address the court before thursday's sentencing.# the california state