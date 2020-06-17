Global  

Local Restaurant Owners Struggle
Video Credit: WEVV - Published
0
Local restaurant owners are struggling to recover from the shutdown.

With most eateries operating at a limited capacity - the industry may never be the same.... owners are frustrated by state mandated covid-19 restrictions.... those restrictions have already claimed a number of local restaurants.... the parent company of old chicago and logan roadhouse have already closed corporate- owned locations.... the evansville eastside steak'n shake - along with the wendy near eastland mall - both casualties of the unstable economy.... now more local restaurant owners are bracing for an uncertain future.... "there is no since in 75% 100% or 50%, as long we are six foot apart we aren't going to make any changes, we are just going to keep the tables the way they are to stay 6ft apart" restaurants have faced massive upheaval, with new safety regulations, forced closures, and customers staying home.

