Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lloyd's of London apologises for role in slave trade
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Lloyd's of London apologises for role in slave trade

Lloyd's of London apologises for role in slave trade

The Lloyd's of London insurance market has apologised for its role in the 18th and 19th Century Atlantic slave trade and has agreed to fund charities promoting opportunities for black and ethnic minority groups.

Ciara Lee reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A sweeping global reassessment of history and racism triggered by the death of George Floyd is forcing major brands and companies to reflect on their own pasts.

On Thursday (June 18) the Lloyd's of London insurance market apologised for its role in the Atlantic slave trade of the 18th and 19th centuries.

It said it was "sorry for the role played by the Lloyd’s market in the slave trade - an appalling and shameful period of English history".

The company added that recent events have "shone a spotlight on the inequality that black people have experienced" and "unleashed difficult conversations that were long overdue." About 17 million African men, women and children were torn from their homes between the 15th and 19th centuries.

Many died in merciless conditions.

Lloyd's of London - which is now the world's leading commercial insurance market - started life in 1688.

It grew to dominate the shipping insurance market, a key element in Europe's scramble for empire, treasure and slaves.

Slaves in the 18th Century were included in insurance policies in the general rate for ship cargo.

In the biggest deportation in known history, weapons and gunpowder from Europe were swapped for millions of African slaves.

They were then shipped across the Atlantic to the Americas.

Those who survived endured brutal lives on sugar, tobacco and cotton plantations.

Lloyd's of London now agrees and underwrites complex insurance contracts ranging from catastrophe to events cancellation.

It's has vowed to fund charities and organisations promoting opportunities for black and ethnic minority groups.



Related news from verified sources

Lloyd's of London apologises for 'shameful' role in Atlantic slave trade

The Lloyd's of London insurance market has apologised for its role in the 18th and 19th Century...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca




Tweets about this

ROKFreeLancer

The Freelance Lloyd's of London apologises for 'shameful' role in Atlantic slave trade https://t.co/skt4k2EySc 16 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Lloyd's of London apologises for role in slave trade: https://t.co/qA3S4aLdkc #London #London 19 minutes ago

mcwilkins63

MC Wilkins RT @ReutersUK: Lloyd's of London apologises for 'shameful' role in Atlantic slave trade https://t.co/MWC48Pd42K https://t.co/KG2wv21JGZ 21 minutes ago

PhilDurling100

Philip Durling Lloyd's of London Apologises for 'Shameful' Role in Atlantic Slave Trade https://t.co/CiT0CEyZnd 43 minutes ago

BevanTing

Bevan Ting Lloyd's of London apologises for 'shameful' role in Atlantic slave trade https://t.co/u9XhvrlVef 44 minutes ago

hliwam

hliwam RT @ReutersUK: Lloyd's of London apologises for 'shameful' role in Atlantic slave trade https://t.co/gP3Lm0Mk57 https://t.co/J7oG5HSKHF 47 minutes ago

saintPa96170886

saint Paul🇬🇧 RT @Reuters: Lloyd's of London apologises for 'shameful' role in Atlantic slave trade https://t.co/BiI4ILQUgQ https://t.co/xRufgGIpLw 57 minutes ago

CaroleN00527531

Carole Norton RT @DavidBHerbert: The only people who should be apologising for the slave trade are those directly involved (all dead) and apologise to th… 1 hour ago