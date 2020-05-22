Global  

Take a look inside Vietnam's luxurious 25-storey hotel covered in 24-karat gold
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:51s - Published
The Golden Lake View hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam is covered in gold, from the sinks to the rooftop pool.

The Golden Lake hotel-apartment complex has been crowned the world's first gold-plated hotel with 25 floors.

The hotel-apartment complex is to have 5,000 square metres of gilded ceramic on the outside.

A price tag of $6,500 per square-metre was recently announced for units at the Golden Lake apartment project near Giang Vo Lake, one of the capital’s prime locations.

This footage was filmed on May 29.





