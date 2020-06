Tejaswhi Yadav fumes after RJD not invited to all-party meeting on China situation

Bihar's Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, on RJD not being invited to all-party's meeting on India-China face off demanded an answer from Rajnath Singh.

He said, "Rashtriya Janata Dal is the largest party in Bihar and it has 5 MPs in the Parliament but we have not been invited to today's all-party meeting on India-China face off.

We want Rajnath Singh ji to clarify as to why RJD hasn't been invited."