Minnesota National Guard Virtual Deployment Ceremony

Are still selling tickets for august and new on daybreak new for you on daybreak, 900 minnesota national guard soldiers are deploying and tonight, they're having one last dinner with their families.

But it'll be virtually because of the ongoing pandemic.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins explains why it's important talking through the computer screen isn't anything new for soldiers and their families... but gathering around the dinner table for their first ever virtual deployment meal will be.

This is video of the dinner last year... when thousands of soldiers and their families met for one last time before deploying over seas.

The pandemic has thrown a wrench in a lot of plans over the last few months... but the hosts, serving our troops, weren't going to let it spoil this dinner party.

The soldiers have been at camp ripley for a few weeks now... quarantining before being deployed to africa.

Pat harris tells me his goal is to show them they aren't forgotten about and how much they're appreciated.

He says this is just one small way of how we say thank you.

"national guard members are our brothers, they're our sisters, they're our co workers, they're our friends and their families are too.

When we come together on this dinner table, i think that's an extraordinary message that says that the state, the city of rochester and the city of st.

Paul and all of the cities that are a part of it, we all come around this dinner table and say thank you."

Anyone is able to watch the virtual deployment ceremony.

It's happening tonight and you can find more information on how to tune in