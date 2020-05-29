Carlsen falls to Dubov, Artemiev tops standings after opening matches of Chessable Masters

SHOWS: INTERNET / UNKNOWN LOCATIONS (JUNE 20, 2020) (CHESS24 HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) PRELIMINARY ROUND 1.

HIGHLIGHT FROM MAGNUS CARLSEN (WHITE) V DANIIL DUBOV 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

DUBOV DEFEATS CARLSEN 4.

HIGHLIGHT FROM HIKARU NAKAMURA (WHITE) V PENTALA HARIKRISHNA MATCH THAT ENDS IN DRAW 5.

HIGHLIGHT FROM MAGNUS CARLSEN (BLACK) AND VLADISLAV ARTEMIEV MATCH THAT ENDS IN DRAW STORY: Russian Vladislav Artemiev finished the opening day of the Chessable Masters atop the standings after going unbeaten Saturday (June 20) in the online event.

The 22-year-old, playing in his first Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour event, claimed wins over countryman Daniil Dubov and Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna and then three draws, including a draw against Carlsen himself, to finish with a total score of 3.5/5.

Norwegian world champ Carlsen managed just one win on the day, over Harikrishna, two draws, one of them against rival American Hikaru Nakamura, and then a loss to Dubov to finish at 2.5/5 Dubov completed his five opening day matches with a score of 3/5 to sit second overall while Nakamura sits even with Carlsen on 2.5/5 after five draws.

