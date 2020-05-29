Global  

Carlsen falls to Dubov, Artemiev tops standings after opening matches of Chessable Masters
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Carlsen falls to Dubov, Artemiev tops standings after opening matches of Chessable Masters

Carlsen falls to Dubov, Artemiev tops standings after opening matches of Chessable Masters

World champ Magnus Carlsen falls to Daniil Dubov, Vladislav Artimiev tops standings after opening day preliminary round matches of Chessable Masters

SHOWS: INTERNET / UNKNOWN LOCATIONS (JUNE 20, 2020) (CHESS24 HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL) PRELIMINARY ROUND 1.

HIGHLIGHT FROM MAGNUS CARLSEN (WHITE) V DANIIL DUBOV 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

DUBOV DEFEATS CARLSEN 4.

HIGHLIGHT FROM HIKARU NAKAMURA (WHITE) V PENTALA HARIKRISHNA MATCH THAT ENDS IN DRAW 5.

HIGHLIGHT FROM MAGNUS CARLSEN (BLACK) AND VLADISLAV ARTEMIEV MATCH THAT ENDS IN DRAW STORY: Russian Vladislav Artemiev finished the opening day of the Chessable Masters atop the standings after going unbeaten Saturday (June 20) in the online event.

The 22-year-old, playing in his first Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour event, claimed wins over countryman Daniil Dubov and Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna and then three draws, including a draw against Carlsen himself, to finish with a total score of 3.5/5.

Norwegian world champ Carlsen managed just one win on the day, over Harikrishna, two draws, one of them against rival American Hikaru Nakamura, and then a loss to Dubov to finish at 2.5/5 Dubov completed his five opening day matches with a score of 3/5 to sit second overall while Nakamura sits even with Carlsen on 2.5/5 after five draws.

(Production: David Grip)





