Bengaluru residents bust solar eclipse myths

Residents of Bengaluru held a unique demonstration to spread awareness among people regarding the disbelief and superstitions of solar eclipse.

The demonstrators ate fruits and snacks during the solar eclipse to debunk the 'disbelief'.

There are many superstitions around the solar eclipse like not eating food and not going out during the phenomenon.

The country had witnessed annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appeared like a "ring of fire".