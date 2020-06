Crowds view solar eclipse from northern Thailand

Crowds gather to watch the solar eclipse in Thailand yesterday (June 21) Footage shows resident viewing the stunning 'ring of fire' phenomenon in Chiang Mai province.

The eclipse was visible from a narrow band stretching from west Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, India and the Far East .

Eclipses happen once every year or two years when the Moon passed between Earth and the Sunset but is not close enough to completely obscure sunlight, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.