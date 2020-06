For this list, we’re taking a look at the tragic life of 90s music icon and Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain.

Enigma, tortured artist, music legend.

For this list, we’re taking a look at the tragic life of 90s music icon and Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain.

Our video includes a deep dive into Cobain’s childhood, his meteoric rise to the top of the music world, and his struggles with drug addiction.