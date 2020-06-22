Global  

Black Fathers Marched For Dads Killed By Police
Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 01:15s - Published
The Dad Gang, an organization that celebrates Black fatherhood, marched in Washington D.C.

For Father’s Day in honor of Black dads killed by police.

