Juneteenth celebration in Biloxi

While Friday may have officially been Juneteenth, Biloxi residents celebrated the holiday Saturday afternoon at John Henry Beck Park.

- anyone could come participate i- the festivities including free- hot dogs, a water slide, and a- presentation of general - order no.

3 read by union army- general granger in galveston, - texas back on june 19, 1865.- like many other events, the - covid-19 pandemic derailed the- biloxi n-double a-c-p's origina- plans for the celebration.- however, with the recent death- of george floyd and the protest- about racial inequality that- - - - erupted following floyd's death- gordon jackson of the biloxi- n-double a-c-p says - the group had renewed energy to- make sure the celebration - happened.

- - gordon jackson, political actio- committ chair - biloxi naacp: - "most of our expenses here at this event are free or in - kind have been given away - because people wanted this to - happen.

And the city- of biloxi, the parks and- recreation, and the mayor, and- everything gave full- support to help make this - happen.

And so we're- appreciative of that and just - the will- - - - and the spirit of people here i- the