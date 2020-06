Suspect found dead in Cape Coral attempted homicide case

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA.4 IN YOUR CORNER COVERAGE ONW-F-T-X STARTS RIGHT NOW.THAT’S RIGHT..IT’S CASE WE’VEBEEN FOLLOWING CLOSELY TODAY.THANKS FOR BEING WITH US, I’MPATRICK NOLAN.CAPE CORAL POLICE NOWINVESTIGATING A CAR AND SUSPECTIN CONNECTION WITH AN ATTEMPTEDHOMICIDE THAT HAPPENED IN CAPECORAL LAST NIGHT.

THERE HAS BEENA HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE IN THEAREA OF NORTHWEST 28 TERRACE INCAPE CORAL.FOX 4’S MIANA MASSEY JOINS USLIVE FROM THE SCENE.THIS IS THE HOME WHERE POLICEFOUND A RED CHRYSLER PACIFICAAND A MAN MATCHING THEDESCRIPTION OF JUAN NIEVESLAYING LIFELESS INSIDE.INTRO LIVETHIS IS THE HOME WHERE POLICESAY THEY FOUND A RED CHRYSLERPACIFICA AND A MAN MATCHING THEDESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECT JUANNIEVES LAYING LIFELESS INSIDEPKGTONIGHT CAPE CORAL POLICECONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ANATTEMPTED HOMICIDE THAT HAPPENEDON NORTH EAST 15TH PLACE SUNDAYNIGHTI thought someone had gottenshot.

That’s what I thought itwas.

Then we heard later fromthe police that it was astabbing.THE SUSPECT Juan Kendrick NievesWAS DISCOVERED ALONG NORTH WESTTERRACE IN CAPE CORALNEIGHBORS SAY THE SUSPECT WASINVOLVED IN THE STABBING ATTACKOF A WOMAN YESTERDAY THE VICTIMIS BELIEVED TO BE THE MOTHER OFHIS CHILDRENMy son plays with his kids everyonce in a while.

Or used to afew months ago.

PEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY SAY THECHRYSLER PULLED INTO A DRIVE WAYOF A VACANT HOMEAND WAS THERE ALL DAY"at least he didn't break intothe home"ACCORDING TO THE LEE COUNTYSHERIFF'S WEBSITE, HE WASARRESTED AND RELEASED IN MARCHFOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ANDVIOLATING A PROTECTION ORDER.LIVE TAGPOLICE SAY THE VICTIM IS ALIVEAS OF TONIGHT.FOR UPDATES AS THIS CASE EVOLVESHEAD TO FOX 4 NOW .COMIF YOU ARE IN THIS TYPE OFSITUATION... THERE ARE RESOURCESFOR YOU.YOU CAN CALL THE FLORIDADOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE AT1-800-500-1119