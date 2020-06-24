Minister under fire over property deal
Robert Jenrick rushed a planning decision for a £1bn property deal so a Tory donor’s company could avoid paying £30-50m in tax.
janeharbison1 RT @SkyNews: #Coronavirus: The prime minister and the Labour leader clashed over details of the NHS test and trace system.
Read more here:… 2 hours ago
Phillip Nine Mafunga @MosesMarimo @Wamagaisa @nickmangwana In essence councillors have no power over council executives as long they ,e… https://t.co/YZixunl0lO 6 hours ago