Thursday 6/25 Insider Buying Report: VTOL, VST
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bristow Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director George Mark Mickelson purchased 14,000 shares of VTOL, for a cost of $14.77 each, for a total investment of $206,720.

Bargain hunters are able to bag VTOL even cheaper than Mickelson did, with the stock changing hands as low as $13.84 in trading on Thursday which is 6.3% below Mickelson's purchase price.

Bristow Group is trading up about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Mickelson in the past twelve months.

And at Vistra Energy, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Arcilia Acosta who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $19.58 each, for a total investment of $195,800.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Acosta in the past year.

Vistra Energy is trading off about 0.4% on the day Thursday.

Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab VST at a price even lower than Acosta did, with the stock changing hands as low as $18.38 in trading on Thursday which is 6.2% under Acosta's purchase price.





