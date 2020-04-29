Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate Resign
From Mixed-Race Voice Roles On Wednesday, Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate
both announced that they would cease voicing
mixed-raced characters on animated series.
Their decision comes amid
a nationwide conversation
about race and representation.
Bell has stepped down from her role as Molly, a young
mixed-race girl, on Apple TV+’s new show, ‘Central Park.’ In a statement, she said starring as the character showed
“a lack of awareness of [her] pervasive privilege.” Kristen Bell,
via Instagram The role of Molly will now be filled by someone
who can provide a “more accurate portrayal.” Slate also announced that she would no longer voice
Missy Foreman-Greenwald, a mixed-race character
she’s played on ‘Big Mouth’ since its 2017 debut.
Jenny Slate,
via Instagram The show released a statement agreeing with
Slate, saying they “regret [their] original” casting
decision and plan to recast a Black actor to play her.