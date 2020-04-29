Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate Resign From Mixed-Race Voice Roles

Their decision comes amid a nationwide conversation about race and representation.

Bell has stepped down from her role as Molly, a young mixed-race girl, on Apple TV+’s new show, ‘Central Park.’ In a statement, she said starring as the character showed “a lack of awareness of [her] pervasive privilege.” Kristen Bell, via Instagram The role of Molly will now be filled by someone who can provide a “more accurate portrayal.” Slate also announced that she would no longer voice Missy Foreman-Greenwald, a mixed-race character she’s played on ‘Big Mouth’ since its 2017 debut.

Jenny Slate, via Instagram The show released a statement agreeing with Slate, saying they “regret [their] original” casting decision and plan to recast a Black actor to play her.