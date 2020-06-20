Reporter Update: Trump Campaign Responds To Biden's Face Mask Requirement

KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the Trump campaign's response to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden saying if he were president he would require face masks.



Related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: Some Seeking To Be Excused From Mask Wearing



KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more on what doctors are recommending when patients come in seeking an excuse to not wear a mask. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:24 Published 3 hours ago Biden Says He Would Mandate Mask Wearing If He’s Elected President



Presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden is looking to make mask wearing required throughout the country if he’s elected president. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:58 Published 4 hours ago Trump supporters arrive in Tulsa ahead of presidential rally



Tulsa will welcome thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters, some of whom have camped out for several days for the chance to hear him speak, on Saturday at the BOK Center for his first campaign.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:39 Published 6 days ago