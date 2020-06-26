Fireworks planned in New Hartford

The town of New Hartford and Yahnundasis will put on a fireworks display for the Fourth of July

Cancellations growing.... there is one fourth of july celebration that will take place.

The yahnundasis and the town of new hartford will send fireworks into the sky....next saturday....with donations from utica national, gates cole insurance and northern safety.

You'll be able to see them from the utica national, sangterown.....and sherrill brook park among other locations.

Organizers just ask that if you do watch from public areas....to practice social distancing.

