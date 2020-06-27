'Living Room Sports' With Joe Manganiello (Part 1)



Tweets about this Redhead360❤️ @DrewMcWeeny After reading this tweet, you may have to sleep in the living room with Mags! (Older Jason Bateman is… https://t.co/HVOUnZqKK9 4 hours ago @MF_Brown Thinking about getting this for the living room for sports, movies, and show related purposes. Any of you have any… https://t.co/BYFkyfupLB 9 hours ago CeesayNgari @HoodieCurry Will never forget that day***😂, just walked in my living room turn the tv on and luckily i left it… https://t.co/g6ojZxPo1y 1 day ago Shopper's Pub + Eatery From the office, living room, or the beach, you did it. It made it through the week. Now come celebrate with a… https://t.co/eh8gz439ro 1 day ago Chris Pubs open today! And to celebrate I'm going to sit in my living room with Sky Sports on all day #GivingItAMissForNow 2 days ago Ẓȏ RT @wesley_kenney: If they came out with a new wii console with wii sports resort remastered I probably wouldn't leave my living room. 2 days ago Wesley Kenney If they came out with a new wii console with wii sports resort remastered I probably wouldn't leave my living room. 2 days ago Laura Beth Duke @VolofTN We do have our tv above the fireplace in the living room but we didn’t really have another option in that… https://t.co/xpCZaTEGHC 2 days ago